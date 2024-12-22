ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI(M) Demands Immediate Withdrawal Of Election Rule Amendment

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Sunday demanded the immediate withdrawal of an election rule amendment, preventing public inspection of certain electronic documents such as CCTV cameras and webcasting footage.

In a statement, the CPI(M) Politburo expressed its strong objection to the amendment, restricting the access of political parties and candidates to electronic records, including video and other digital trails.

The government tweaked the election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents such as CCTV cameras and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates to check their misuse.

Based on the recommendation of the Election Commission (EC), the Union law ministry on Friday amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to restrict the type of "papers" or documents open to public inspection.

The CPI(M) said these steps were initially introduced by the EC in consultation with political parties to ensure greater transparency and described as "retrograde" the move to amend the rule. Proper consultations were not carried out with political parties on the issue, it alleged.

"Media reports suggest that the government held consultations with the Election Commission of India while drafting the new rules. However, the Election Commission's reported concurrence was not preceded by any consultation with political parties, contrary to the established precedents over the years," the CPI(M) said.

"The government's argument, which questions the locus standi of the petitioner on the conduct of the electoral process, is specious. This approach completely excludes political parties' involvement in the procedures to be followed," the Left party said.