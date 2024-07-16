ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI Vows To Strengthen Its Support Base of Working Class, Peasantry, Women, Youth and Students

New Delhi: Admitting its poor show in the last Lok Sabha elections, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday vowed to strengthen its support base, including working class, peasantry, women, youth and students.

“Renewed efforts should be made to strengthen the independent and united struggles of the working class, peasantry, women, youth and students and issues related to democratic and human rights,” the CPI said in a resolution after its three-day-long national council meeting ended in the national capital.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, CPI general secretary D Raja said that from now on political and organisational preparation has to be taken for forthcoming Assembly elections to be held in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and also for local body elections.

Referring to the last Lok Sabha elections, Raja said that the INDIA bloc could have done better if there would have been proper seat sharing and mutual accommodation among the parties.

“The seat-sharing equation did not happen, the way we expected. Despite this, the INDIA bloc has emerged as a strong force and is expected to strengthen in future and our party will strive for it,” said Raja.

He further said, “The election result has shown how the Left has only won nine seats out of 543 (2 CPI, 4 CPI (M), 2 CPI-ML, 1 RSP). A serious concern has been expressed by all members and tasks to strengthen the party and movement have been adopted by the national council.”

Raja said that the clarion call by the RSS against liberal democratic parties, the Left and minorities need to be countered with a strong ideological battle.