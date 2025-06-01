ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI Slams Centre For Discrimination Against Kerala Over Foreign Aid Approval

New Delhi: The Union Government’s recent approval allowing foreign contributions to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund starkly highlights the injustice done to Kerala during the devastating 2018 floods, when foreign aid was blocked and contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund were disallowed. While the CPI has no objections to Maharashtra getting approval for foreign funds, it exposes the nakedly discriminatory agenda of the BJP towards Kerala.

At the time of the 2018 floods that devastated Kerala, many international organisations, including the Government of the UAE, expressed their willingness to extend a helping hand to Kerala, but such requests were outrightly denied by the BJP government. While it is welcome that the Centre has allowed Maharashtra to receive such funds, the BJP’s step-motherly treatment towards Kerala needs to be called out.

“The BJP-led Union Government is punishing Kerala for its political choices. This is nothing short of vindictive discrimination,” said CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar. “The CPI has always stood with the people of every state in their hour of need and has assisted at the time of every natural calamity, and we expect the same equal treatment from the Union government also. Discrimination against Kerala will not be tolerated. It’s especially concerning that the BJP is not ready to put its political vendetta against the people of Kerala aside, even in matters of disaster relief shows the shallowness of their politics,” he alleged.