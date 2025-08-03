CPI(ML) Writes To ECI Over Anomalies In Draft Electoral Roll For Bihar With Proof

Patna: The CPI(ML) on Sunday has writte to the Election Commission of India (ECI) pointing out serious anomalies, including cases of the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number being changed in the draft electoral roll published as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, asking how could it happen.

It also gave numerous examples of deletion of voters despite being alive and kicking, and instances of multiple listing in SIR, which, according to the ECI, was necessitated due to frequent migration, non-reporting of deaths, inclusion of the names of foreign illegal immigrants, among other things, and to prepare error-free electoral rolls.

The ECI published the draft electoral roll on Friday (August 1), striking off over 65 lakh electors on various grounds. It has given a month to raise objections and claims with regard to the deletion or inclusion of names.

In the letter, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, the Left party pointed out that the rolls for polling booth number 339 in Bhore (Reserved) Assembly constituency under Gopalganj district did not include the names of two people — Kudrat Khan (EPIC number YTH2297927) and Shailesh Prasad (EPIC number YTH0839654) — despite being alive.

"However, as per the ECI information to us, the names of both the electors are in the SIR, though their EPIC numbers are different. Kudarat Khan's EPIC number is DQN0922989, while Shailesh Prasad's EPIC number is YTH0294678. We want to know from the commission why the numbers have changed. Are both of them the same electors or different ones?" CPI(ML) Bihar secretary Kunal asked.

The missive further revealed that booth number 305 in Barachatti Assembly constituency in Gaya district listed two women, Pramila Devi and Shanti Devi, with the same EPIC number — DQN0922989. This is the same as that of Kudrat Khan's changed EPIC number. "How is this possible for one EPIC number to reflect at places separated by around 250km? The entire SIR has been conducted in great haste, compromising the sanctity of the electoral rolls. People have been listed under different genders. The improvement in electoral rolls over the past few decades has been lost," Kunal told ETV Bharat.

Writing further to the ECI, the Left leader pointed out that the party has received complaints about a person, Vinay Kumar Tiwari, being listed thrice at booth number 210 in Tarari Assembly constituency in Bhojpur district under different names, though his father's name, Krishna Nand Tiwari, remained unchanged. Vinay is listed at serial numbers 40, 508 and 520 at the same polling booth. He has a brother, Abhishek Tiwari, who is also listed there.

Similarly, one Diwakar Tiwari is listed at two places — serial numbers 154 and 558 — at the same polling booth in Tarari, Prabhavati Devi is at serial numbers 164 and 569, Sudhanshu Shekhar is listed at 126 and 128, while Rinki Devi is at 151 and 152.

The CPI(ML) has urged the commission to conduct a probe into the multiple listing of voters. It also said that there have been several complaints from the Aurangabad Assembly constituency about the exclusion of genuine voters from booth numbers 31 and 32, and has given examples of eight such people, who were present in the electoral rolls before the commencement of SIR, with details.

The letter also provides details of 10 voters of Digha Assembly constituency in Patna who are no more, but their names figure at booth numbers 260 and 262. It also pointed to reports about 200 voters belonging to the minority community being struck off from the electoral rolls in Jafarganj locality of Jehanabad constituency.

"We have started our 'Booth Chalo Abhiyan' (booth-visit campaign) to find out the irregularities that have occurred under SIR. Time is very little on our hands, but we are trying to verify the whereabouts of 35 lakh migrant workers struck off the electoral rolls and question the commission about it," Kunal said.

The CPI(ML) state secretary added that the ECI should disclose the criteria of migration in striking off names from the SIR draft electoral roll. "What is the proof of migration? How did the commission arrive at the decision that so many people have migrated? Are they listed as voters at the places where they have gone to work, and where is its proof? It is the right of voters to decide where they want to get enrolled," Kunal said.

The CPI(ML) is also trying to verify information about 20 per cent of women belonging to the minority community being struck off the electoral rolls in the Seemanchal region in northeastern Bihar. "The ECI has deleted over 65.6 lakh voters from the electoral roll under SIR. It had deleted around four lakh voters in the revised roll published in January this year. Altogether, around 70 lakh voters have been struck off this year. We are worried about the situation," Kunal said.

The Bihar Assembly election is expected to be held in November this year, and the ECI is holding SIR almost ahead of it. The Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of petitions against the move, and has already questioned the timing of the exercise.

Meanwhile, the ECI has said in a communique that it has not received any claims or objections from any of the 12 recognised national and state parties with regard to the SIR draft electoral roll till 3 pm on Sunday.

However, it has received 941 objections directly from the people with regard to the inclusion of eligible electors and the exclusion of ineligible electors. It has also got 4,374 applications from new electors, on attaining the age of 18 years, for inclusion of names in the electoral roll.