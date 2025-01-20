ETV Bharat / bharat

Maoists Trying To Motivate Ex-Naxal Cadres To Rejoin Their Outfit: NIA

New Delhi: An investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that members of CPI (Maoists) have been trying to motivate ex-naxal cadres to rejoin the proscribed terrorist organization and carry out sabotage activities.

In several chargesheets filed against apprehended senior Maoist leaders, the NIA has said that the 'terrorist' outfit is trying to motivate most of the surrendered cadres, especially in Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

In one such chargesheet, filed against senior Maoist leader Pramod Mishra alias Sohan Da alias Madan Da alias Bibi Je alias Baba, the premier investigation agency has pointed out that he was also involved in motivating ex-naxal cadres to re-join the proscribed terrorist organization CPI (Maoist).

“Mishra’s intention was to involve those senior surrendered Maoists in various anti-India activities. They want to strike terror in common masses and to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India,” the chargesheet said.

The agency has recently filed a chargesheet against Mishra in a case pertaining to the recovery of an AK-47 from cadres of CPI (Maoist) in the forest area of Bairiyakala village under Laukariya police station in the Bagha district of Bihar. He has been charged under sections 120B & 121A of IPC and u/s 16, 17, 18, 20, 38 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act, 1967.

During the Investigation, it was found that Mishra was propagating the ideology of the CPI (Maoist) and organising arms and ammunition for the outfit. “In fact, Mishra was one of the prominent leaders of the outfit who was looking after raising funds for the organization. And these funds were utilized to procure arms and ammunition to carry out terror activities,” the chargesheet said.

A senior official from NIA said that the outfit is presently concentrating on regrouping especially in Bihar and Chhattisgarh. Speaking to ETV Bharat, renowned security expert and former director general of Border Security Force (BSF) Prakash Singh also admitted that the Maoists could certainly try to regroup its cadres and strengthen the organisation.

“The successive anti-naxal operations conducted by the security agencies have definitely given them a jolt. So, with an aim to strengthen its organisations, they could have started the re-grouping attempt,” said Singh. However, according to Singh, there should be a coordinated approach of all the agencies against naxals.

“Along with carrying anti-Naxal operations, there should be proper and real-time intelligence sharing among different security agencies,” said Singh. According to government data, there has been an overall 48 per cent reduction in violent incidents (1136 to 594) and a 65 per cent reduction (397 to 138) in the resultant deaths (civilians and security forces) in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence in 2023 as compared to 2013.