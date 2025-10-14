Senior CPI Maoist Leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao Surrenders With 60 Cadres
Published : October 14, 2025 at 11:35 AM IST|
Updated : October 14, 2025 at 12:10 PM IST
Mumbai: Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu, the Politburo member and senior leader of CPI Maoist, surrendered along with 60 cadres on Tuesday (October 14) in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.
The surrender was a result of sustained operations by police under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state governments across the country, ANI reported, quoting official sources.
In September, Sonu had issued a press release indicating that he could be laying down weapons. "He received support from a sizeable chunk of Maoist cadres in Chhattisgarh and elsewhere in the country," sources added. Some weeks ago, there were rumours that the Telangana native had also quit the banned party. In a letter attributed to him, he had called upon his comrades to "save themselves" by giving up arms and joining the mainstream.
According to police, Sonu's position has received support from several sub-zonal bureaus of the CPI (Maoist). The police also claimed that the underground leader had issued statements in August indicating that he and several others were ready for a ceasefire.
While Sonu's surrender is a body blow to the Maoist movement in India, it is being seen as a big success in Union Home Minister Amit Shah's target of weeding out the extremist movement from across the country by 2026.
Waning Extremist Threat
Since the early 2000s, the Indian State has identified Maoism or Naxalism — which it identifies as Left Wing Extremism (LWE) — as a serious internal security threat. Up to 200 districts across India were reportedly affected by Naxal unrest at the height of the movement in 2010.
Since then, aggressive security operations along with development work in the affected areas by the Indian government have steadily eliminated the threat, both in terms of its geographical spread and the intensity of the violence.
A Home Ministry submission in Parliament in August 2025 claimed that “the resolute implementation of the National Policy and Action Plan 2015 has resulted in a consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread. In 2024, the LWE-related violence incidents and resultant deaths of civilians and security forces have come down from the high of 2010, by 81 per cent and 85 per cent, respectively".