Senior CPI Maoist Leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao Surrenders With 60 Cadres

Mumbai: Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu, the Politburo member and senior leader of CPI Maoist, surrendered along with 60 cadres on Tuesday (October 14) in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

The surrender was a result of sustained operations by police under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state governments across the country, ANI reported, quoting official sources.

In September, Sonu had issued a press release indicating that he could be laying down weapons. "He received support from a sizeable chunk of Maoist cadres in Chhattisgarh and elsewhere in the country," sources added. Some weeks ago, there were rumours that the Telangana native had also quit the banned party. In a letter attributed to him, he had called upon his comrades to "save themselves" by giving up arms and joining the mainstream.

According to police, Sonu's position has received support from several sub-zonal bureaus of the CPI (Maoist). The police also claimed that the underground leader had issued statements in August indicating that he and several others were ready for a ceasefire.

While Sonu's surrender is a body blow to the Maoist movement in India, it is being seen as a big success in Union Home Minister Amit Shah's target of weeding out the extremist movement from across the country by 2026.