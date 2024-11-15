CPI (M) Plans Rally For Justice In RG Kar Hospital Case; Discusses Tanmoy Bhattacharya's Suspension

Kolkata: The CPI (M) has announced plans for a rally in the last week of this month, demanding a swift and thorough investigation into the alleged murder and rape of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital. The rally will be taken out near the CBI office at the CGO complex, following discussions at the party's West Bengal State Committee meeting held at Muzaffar Ahmed Bhavan on Thursday. Party leaders from various districts emphasised the need for justice in the case.

In addition to the RG Kar incident, the meeting also addressed the suspension of CPI (M) leader Tanmoy Bhattacharya. Party State Secretary Mohammad Salim explained that Bhattacharya's suspension followed a harassment complaint by a woman journalist. Salim stressed that the party had taken swift action to avoid public controversy, sending the matter to the Internal Complaints Committee for further investigation.

The meeting also focused on organisational matters, with preparations underway for the party's state conference scheduled for February 22-25, 2025. District conferences will take place before the state convention, starting in December with events in South 24 Parganas and Hooghly. A central committee meeting is also planned for January 2025.

