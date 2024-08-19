ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI-M Leader Sitaram Yechury Admitted To AIIMS Due To Pneumonia

author img

By PTI

Published : 21 hours ago

According to hospital sources, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was admitted to the emergency department on Monday evening, but the exact nature of his ailment has not been revealed by the hospital yet.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (ANI)

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday after he complained of a high fever, sources said.

According to hospital sources, Yechury was admitted to the emergency department of the hospital in the evening. However, the exact nature of his ailment was not revealed by the hospital.

A source from the CPI(M) said he had gone for a checkup and was admitted due to pneumonia. The source added that he was undergoing treatment and he is fine.

"There is nothing serious, he has been admitted due to pneumonia," the source said. The CPI(M) leader had recently undergone a cataract surgery.

