CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat Meets Nuns In Durg Jail, Demands Immediate Release

Durg: Veteran CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Wednesday said the arrest of two Catholic nuns for alleged human trafficking and forced religious conversion in Chhattisgarh was unconstitutional and illegal, and demanded their immediate release.

Karat, who met the nuns hailing from Kerala at the Durg Central Jail, alleged they were jailed as part of a narrow agenda of the BJP and the Chhattisgarh government. "This is a targeted attack on Christians in the country," she claimed while talking to reporters outside the jail after meeting the nuns along with a delegation of Left parties and a Congress leader.

The nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Durg railway station on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary accusing them of forcibly converting three women from the state's tribal-dominated Narayanpur district and trafficking them.

"We are deeply disturbed by whatever we heard and saw. Based on a fabricated case, the two nuns have been arrested," Karat said. The two nuns who have been working for years among the poor were sent to jail as part of a "narrow agenda of the BJP and the Chhattisgarh government," she claimed. "They (nuns) are ailing and suffering from fever and arthritis. Despite that, they were made to sleep on the floor. What is happening in the country? This is lawlessness, unconstitutional, illegal and a targeted attack on Christians in the country. Even basic human values are being trampled," she said.

Members of Cherupushpa Mission League take part in a protest march in Kochi against the arrest of nuns in Chhattisgarh. (IANS)

Karat further alleged that Bajrang Dal activists assaulted the three women in front of police, forcing them to change their statements. "There is no rule of law; instead, there is the rule of goons," she said, demanding withdrawal of the FIR and immediate release of the nuns.

A tribal man has also been arrested, Karat pointed out. "The BJP claims to be the well-wisher of tribals. But that man (the arrested tribal) was also assaulted and forced to change his statement, she claimed, adding "this is a matter of shame in front of our country".

Karat also rejected the allegations of human trafficking and conversion. "Indian citizens have every right to travel and seek employment anywhere in the country. All the allegations are baseless. This allegation of trafficking was levelled because it is the narrow agenda of Hindutva to attack minorities of this country," she charged.

On Tuesday, a delegation of leaders of the Congress-led UDF alliance in Kerala visited the Durg Central Jail and met the two nuns, followed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who assured them that the matter would be investigated thoroughly.

On Monday, CM Sai said it was unfortunate that the issue of the safety of women was being politicised. "Three daughters of Narayanpur were promised nursing training, followed by jobs. A person from Narayanpur handed them over to two nuns at Durg station, who were taking them to Agra. An attempt was being made to convert them," Sai had said.