CPI (M) Demands Full Statehood For Jammu And Kashmir At Madurai Conference

Madurai: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir during its 24th All India Conference, currently underway in Madurai. The five-day conference, which began on April 2, will conclude on Sunday with a grand procession and a public meeting.

Addressing reporters at the venue, CPI (M) Central Committee member Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami criticised the Union Government’s move on August 5, 2019, calling it “unconstitutional and disastrous.”

“The government arbitrarily revoked Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, and divided the historic state into two Union Territories. This has created a deep political vacuum and a growing sense of alienation among the people,” Tarigami said.

He emphasised that the party is committed to restoring democracy and constitutional rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition to the resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, the CPI (M) also passed a resolution demanding the extension of the reservation system to the private sector, citing a decline in government employment opportunities.

The conference has seen active discussions and resolutions on key national issues each day, with party leaders reaffirming their stance on federalism, social justice, and democratic right

Democratic freedoms are being crushed

"The fundamental rights, human rights and democratic freedoms of the people are being crushed continuously in Jammu and Kashmir. Arbitrary arrests are being carried out under draconian laws like UAPA, he said. Hundreds of political leaders and journalists are being imprisoned inside and outside Jammu and Kashmir. Youth are being denied jobs on the pretext of security clearance. At the same time, passports are being withheld for trivial reasons," he pointed out.

Land and employment security being taken away

"Since the reign of Maharaja Hari Singh, the people of Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed special rights in terms of land and employment security. At that time, non-residents of the region were not allowed to buy land and get jobs. Now, the security of land and employment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir has been taken away. This has further increased the feeling of insecurity among the people," he recalled.

Economy in a very bad state

"The state’s economy continues to deteriorate, with important promises of growth, investment and employment yet to be fulfilled. Wages for wage workers are not guaranteed. Key sectors like agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts and transport are in dire straits. Apple farmers in particular are struggling to cope with the mounting challenges. Legal guarantees like Minimum Support Price (MSP) are still lacking," he claimed.

BJP defeated in the elections

"Since August 2029, administrative orders like changes in home laws, restrictions on the media and intimidation of government employees have become common. Despite these repressive measures, the recent assembly elections held after a gap of seven years saw a significant turnout. People voted in large numbers. The BJP’s attempts to divide the state on communal and regional lines, including money power, have failed," he said. The people have clearly rejected the policies of the BJP-led government and have given their verdict on August 5, 2019, against its unconstitutional attack on Jammu and Kashmir and the subsequent ruthless repression, he added.

"They tried to defeat me in this election, too. The people made me win the assembly elections by defeating the efforts of the RSS. The BJP and the Union government-appointed Lieutenant Governor obstructing the functioning of the Omar Abdulla government. The large number of transfers of officers in Jammu and Kashmir has further fuelled tensions," he alleged.

Jammu and Kashmir needs statehood immediately

Therefore, as a first step towards restoring the special status, Jammu and Kashmir should be given full statehood immediately, he demanded. "The land and employment rights of the Kashmiri people should be protected. Democratic, civil and trade union rights should be restored. The release of political prisoners and journalists should be ensured. The indiscriminate arrest of youth on baseless charges should be stopped," he urged.

The 24th All India Conference of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (Marxist) has passed a resolution urging all secular and democratic forces to stand together to protect the legal and constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, said Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami.

Tomorrow's public meeting

Tomorrow (April 6), the closing day of the conference, at 3 pm, the party's volunteers will start a march from near the 'ELCOT IT PARK' in Bandigo, Madurai. More than 10,000 people are expected to march in this. The march will reach the N Sankaraiah Memorial (Vandiyur Ring Road - Masthanpatti) at 4 pm. A grand public meeting will be held there.

The party's Tamil Nadu State Secretary P Shanmugam will preside over this public meeting, and the party's Politburo Coordinator Prakash Karat, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Politburo members Brinda Karath, G. Ramakrishnan, Central Committee members K Balakrishnan, U Vasuki and . Sampath will deliver the keynote address.

