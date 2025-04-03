ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI(M) Conference: "Federalism is Under Threat," Warns Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Karnataka Minister Sudhakar accused the BJP-led central government of undermining state autonomy, citing interference in governance, centralisation of power, and threats to India's federal structure.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks at the seminar in Madurai on Thursday (ETV Bharat)
Published : Apr 3, 2025, 9:52 PM IST

Madurai: "We must fight democratically to protect federalism and uphold democracy," declared Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the 24th All India Conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Madurai. Addressing the seminar "Federalism is the Strength of India," he warned of increasing centralisation of power by the Union Government, calling it a major threat to India's federal structure.

"The Constitution was framed during an extraordinary period of religious riots and partition, leading to a strong central authority. However, federalism is now recognised as a basic feature of our Constitution. Unfortunately, this principle is facing serious threats," said Vijayan.

He criticised the Centre for treating state governments as mere "mouthpieces" and accused it of favouring the wealthy while neglecting the concerns of the states. He also raised issues regarding GST distribution, interference in state universities, and the push for 'One Nation, One Election'.

"The states that worked towards population control may now face a reduction in MP seats, affecting their rights and representation," he added.

Karnataka Minister Sudhakar Calls It a "Battle to Save Democracy"

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Sudhakar, speaking at the seminar, accused the BJP-led Central government of undermining state autonomy.

"India is a union of states, but the Centre is taking credit for state-led projects. Governors are interfering in the decisions of non-BJP-ruled states. The BJP is pushing for a 'One Party, One Language' model, which threatens India's diversity," he said.

He called upon all states to unite against centralisation, stating, "This is a battle to save the soul of Indian democracy."

The CPI(M) conference, which began on April 3 at Tamukkam Ground, will continue until April 6, focusing on strengthening federalism and safeguarding democratic institutions.

Read more: 'Centre's Actions Destabilising India's Federal System': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan At JAC Meet On Delimitation

