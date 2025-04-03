ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI(M) Conference: "Federalism is Under Threat," Warns Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Madurai: "We must fight democratically to protect federalism and uphold democracy," declared Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the 24th All India Conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Madurai. Addressing the seminar "Federalism is the Strength of India," he warned of increasing centralisation of power by the Union Government, calling it a major threat to India's federal structure.

"The Constitution was framed during an extraordinary period of religious riots and partition, leading to a strong central authority. However, federalism is now recognised as a basic feature of our Constitution. Unfortunately, this principle is facing serious threats," said Vijayan.

He criticised the Centre for treating state governments as mere "mouthpieces" and accused it of favouring the wealthy while neglecting the concerns of the states. He also raised issues regarding GST distribution, interference in state universities, and the push for 'One Nation, One Election'.

"The states that worked towards population control may now face a reduction in MP seats, affecting their rights and representation," he added.

Karnataka Minister Sudhakar Calls It a "Battle to Save Democracy"