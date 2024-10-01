CPI(M) Calls for Week-Long Campaign against 'One Nation One Election' Proposal

New Delhi: The Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called for a week-long campaign in each state from October 15 to November 15 in protest against the 'One Nation, One Election’ proposal, price rise and for the reduction in the retail prices of petrol and diesel, unemployment and privatisation of basic services and demanding to curb crimes against women and sexual assaults on girl children.

The party has also called upon all its units to join the Left Parties' call to observe October 7 as a protest day on the first anniversary of Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinian people in Gaza. The Central Committee of the CPI-M, which met for two days in New Delhi from September 29-30, strongly opposed the 'One Nation, One Election’ concept as accepted by the Union Cabinet based on the recommendations of the Ram Nath Kovind Committee.

“The steps to be taken for simultaneous elections to Parliament, state legislatures and local bodies will undermine the parliamentary democratic system and the federal structure. It will violate the Constitutional scheme of five-year terms for state legislatures and the Lok Sabha. It will bring about a Centralised and unitary system, which will trample upon the rights of the states and their elected legislatures,” it said. The Central Committee decided to mobilise public opinion against this anti-democratic, anti-federal move.

Reduce Retail Prices of Petrol and Diesel

The Central Committee demanded an immediate reduction in the retail price of petrol and diesel. Since April this year, the international price of crude oil has fallen from $ 89.40 a barrel to $ 73.59 per barrel, which is a drop of nearly 18 per cent. “But, under the direction of the Modi government, the oil manufacturing companies have not reduced the domestic retail prices of petrol and diesel,” it said.

High prices of petrol and diesel have contributed to the inflationary spiral and increase in the cost of vegetables, foodgrains and other essential commodities.

Worsening Situation in Manipur

The Central Committee expressed its deep concern at the deterioration in the situation in Manipur. There have been attacks in the areas bordering the valley and the hill districts. The Central government and the BJP state government have failed to address the basic issues, which led to the conflict and have allowed the situation to develop where there is a hardening of the ethnic divide.

The abandonment of the Centre’s responsibility towards Manipur is made all the more stark by the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not thought it fit to visit Manipur even once in the past sixteen months. The CPI (M) reiterates that the removal of Chief Minister Biren Singh should be the first step to creating a conducive atmosphere for political dialogue and settlement.

“The Central government has to directly intervene and start the process of political negotiations with major ethnic groups to create conditions for peace and normalcy, along with ensuring the rights of citizens of all communities,” it said.

Gruesome Crime at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

The Central Committee extended its full support to the popular movement, which is going on in West Bengal against the gruesome rape and murder of a post-graduate medical student. The movement is also against the TMC ruling party-criminal nexus, which is flourishing in all sectors, including the health sector in the state.

The CPI (M) supports the demand of the medical community all over the country for legislation in Parliament, which deals with the security and safety of medical personnel. The Central Committee also expressed grave concern at the increasing crimes against women and girls in many other states.

Case against Nirmala Sitharaman

The Central Committee noted that a special court of Bengaluru ordered the filing of an FIR against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others on complaints of extortion of money through the electoral bonds scheme. The case should be properly investigated and the Finance Minister interrogated in this connection.

Support to Strike Struggles

The Central Committee extended its full support to the striking workers of the Samsung plant in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu. The strike of the workers is to exercise their right to form a union. “The stand of the MNC that it will not allow the union of the workers' choice to function cannot be accepted. Unfortunately, the Labour Department has not allowed the registration of the union so far,” the Central Committee said. The Central Committee appeals to the Tamilnadu state government to intervene and ensure that the union is registered.

