CPI Leader And Prominent Figure Of Telangana Movement, Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy Passes Away

Hyderabad: Veteran Communist leader and former MP Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy (83) passed away on Friday night at a private hospital in Gachibowli in Telangana’s Hyderabad, his family said.

The former General Secretary of CPI breathed his last while undergoing treatment for respiratory complications related to old age. A resident of Manikonda in Hyderabad, Sudhakar Reddy is survived by his wife, Dr. B.V. Vijayalakshmi, and two sons, Nikhil and Kapil. He came from a family with a strong legacy of freedom fighters; his father, Venkatrami Reddy, and paternal grandfather Suravaram Pratap Reddy were prominent among them.

Sudhakar Reddy hailed from Kanchupadu, Undavalli mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district. He was born on March 25, 1942, at his grandmother’s village, Kondraopalli, Koderu mandal. He completed his early education in Kurnool, where, at the age of 15, he participated in a protest demanding blackboards and books for his school. His attraction towards Communist ideology began during his student days.

He became the Kurnool town secretary and later the district secretary of AISF in 1960. Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy served as the national president of AISF in 1970 and led AIYF in 1972. He was elected as the General Secretary of CPI in 2012, 2015, and 2018. Though his term was until 2021, he stepped down in July 2019 due to health reasons. He was also elected as an MP from the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency in 1988 and 2004.

Role in the Telangana movement

Initially, the CPI supported linguistic states and opposed a separate Telangana, believing the region’s backwardness could be addressed with special packages. Later, under Sudhakar Reddy’s leadership, the party changed its stance and supported statehood. He was instrumental in steering this shift, playing a crucial role during the Telangana movement.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He recalled that Sudhakar Reddy, who hailed from the joint Mahabubnagar district, rose to become a national-level leader through active participation in Left movements and public struggles.

BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) also condoled his demise, calling him a “son of Telangana soil” who dedicated his life to the upliftment of the oppressed. He remembered Sudhakar Reddy’s exceptional role during the Telangana statehood movement and his contributions as a public leader.

Sudhakar Reddy’s mortal remains will be kept at the CPI State Office in Hyderabad on Sunday at 10 am for workers and the public to pay their respects. Later, the body will be handed over to Gandhi Medical College.