CPI Inflation Eases To 4.31% In Jan 2025: Govt Data

Data shows that it is the lowest year-on-year inflation after August, 2024.

The All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of January, 2025 over January last year is 4.31% (Provisional), states Government data
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 5:07 PM IST

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of January, 2025 over January last year is 4.31% (Provisional), states Government data.

There is a decline of 91 basis points in headline inflation of January, 2025 in comparison to December 2024. Data shows that it is the lowest year-on-year inflation after August, 2024. Data also revealed that inflation in a dozen of the states is higher than the national inflation rates. Kerala (6.76), Odisha (6.05) and Chhattisgarh (5.85) tops the chart.

Food Inflation

According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of January 2025 over January, 2024 is 6.02% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban areas are 6.31% and 5.53%, respectively. All India inflation rates for CPI(General) and CFPI over the last 13 months are shown below. A sharp decline of 237 basis points is observed in food inflation in January, 2025 in comparison to December, 2024. The food inflation in January, 2025 is the lowest after August, 2024. If we talk about rural inflation, it shows a significant decline in headline and food inflation in the rural sector observed in January 2025. It is 4.64% (provisional) in January, 2025 while the same was 5.76% in December, 2024. The CFPI based food inflation in the rural sector is observed as 6.31% in January, 2025 in comparison to 8.65% in December, 2024. While urban inflation also saw sharp decline from 4.58% in December, 2024 to 3.87% (Provisional) in January, 2025 is observed in headline inflation of the urban sector. Similar decline is observed in food inflation which has decreased from 7.9% in December, 2024 to 5.53% in January, 2025.

Besides, the year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of January, 2025 is 2.76%. Corresponding inflation rate for the month of December, 2024 was 2.71%. The housing index is compiled for the urban sector only. Education inflation rate for the month of January, 2025 is 3.83%. Corresponding inflation rate for the month of December, 2024 was 3.95%. The Health sector inflation rate for the month of January, 2025 is 3.97%. Corresponding inflation rate for the month of December, 2024 was 4.05%. It is combined health inflation for both the rural and urban sector. while year-on-year transport abd communication inflation rate is 2.76%. Corresponding inflation rate for the month of December, 2024 was 2.64%.

Items with highest inflation

The top five items showing highest year on year Inflation at All India level in January 2025 are Coconut oil (54.20%), potato (49.61%), coconut (38.71%), garlic (30.65%), peas [vegetables] (30.17%).

Items with lowest inflation

The key items having lowest year on year inflation in January, 2025 are jeera (-32.25%), ginger (-30.92%), dry chilies (-11.27%), brinjal (-9.94%), LPG (excl. conveyance) (-9.29%)


States above national average

Kerala 6.76

Odisha 6.05

Chhattisgarh 5.85

Haryana 5.10

Bihar 5.06

Karnataka 5.03

Tamil Nadu 4.94

Uttarakhand 4.85

Jammu & Kashmir 4.82

Assam 4.77

Uttar Pradesh 4.59

Madhya Pradesh 4.42


