CPCB Has Major Role To Play In Capacity-Building Of State Boards: Environment Minister Yadav
Referring to GST rate reductions, he said there is a need to evolve environmental regulations and norms so that the economy and ecology go hand-in-hand.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 7:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Monday said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has a major role to play in capacity-building of state boards and agencies.
Addressing the 51st Foundation Day of the CPCB, Yadav said the central pollution controlling body should be the umbrella organisation for capacity building in environmental matters of the country, and should become a mentor.
"In this journey of five decades, CPCB has built a lot of credibility. The role of CPCB is extremely important in building a developed, green, and clean India. I congratulate all the people associated with this institution for their efforts to fight pollution through technology, science, and accurate data," he shared on X.
.@CPCB_OFFICIAL को नवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर अपने 51वें स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) September 22, 2025
अवसर पर CPCB के कई नवाचारों का शुभारम्भ किया।
पांच दशकों की इस यात्रा में CPCB ने बहुत विश्वसनीयता बनाई है। एक विकसित, हरित और स्वच्छ भारत के निर्माण में CPCB की भूमिका अत्यंत… pic.twitter.com/Zdknu3ejp7
Reflecting on the recent reforms brought out by the Centre in the form of the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023 (decriminalising some provisions) and Environment Audit Rules, 2025, he said rules and regulations formulated by the government would not be effective unless there is a behavioural change, and thus, environmental protection should be a part of our collective environmental consciousness.
The minister stressed that regulatory mechanisms need to be seen alongside societal growth and the importance of linking social science with science and technology to effect behavioural change.
Referring to the reduction of the Goods and Services (GST) rates, Yadav said, as the country moves towards the goal of becoming a $5-trillion economy, there is a need to evolve environmental regulations and norms so that the economy and ecology go hand-in-hand.
He said collaboration with IITs, reputed academic institutes and leading research bodies is required for the development of new technologies and expanding environmental laboratories in the country. "We need to come out with new low-polluting alternatives and cleaner technologies for strengthening the Make In India initiative, along with ensuring wider availability of these technologies," he added.
On the occasion, Yadav laid the foundation stone of CPCB’s new building and inaugurated two new laboratories at CPCB’s regional directorates in Pune (Maharashtra) and Shillong (Meghalaya). These facilities are equipped to monitor up to 70 and 62 environmental parameters in Maharashtra, Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim.
The updated version (2.0) of the SAMEER App, featuring a user-friendly interface, personalised alerts, location-based services, and improved citizen engagement, was unveiled. It will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.
