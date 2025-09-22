ETV Bharat / bharat

CPCB Has Major Role To Play In Capacity-Building Of State Boards: Environment Minister Yadav

Environment minister Bhupender Yadav at the 51st Foundation Day of the CPCB in New Delhi. ( X |@byadavbjp )

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Monday said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has a major role to play in capacity-building of state boards and agencies.

Addressing the 51st Foundation Day of the CPCB, Yadav said the central pollution controlling body should be the umbrella organisation for capacity building in environmental matters of the country, and should become a mentor.

"In this journey of five decades, CPCB has built a lot of credibility. The role of CPCB is extremely important in building a developed, green, and clean India. I congratulate all the people associated with this institution for their efforts to fight pollution through technology, science, and accurate data," he shared on X.

Reflecting on the recent reforms brought out by the Centre in the form of the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023 (decriminalising some provisions) and Environment Audit Rules, 2025, he said rules and regulations formulated by the government would not be effective unless there is a behavioural change, and thus, environmental protection should be a part of our collective environmental consciousness.