ETV Bharat / bharat

CPCB Asks Industries To Register On Its New OCEMS Portal

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), has asked State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) to ensure industries across the country to register on the new portal developed by it.

The CPCB has given time till October 15 to the industries in Delhi-NCR region to register on the new portal, and industries in other parts of the country till November 15.

The OCEMS is used to continuously monitor the industries' air emissions and water effluent, ensuring adherence to environmental regulations. The systems relay real-time data to concerned agencies, which can initiate alerts if pollution levels surpass established norms, facilitating prompt corrective measures.

In order to track release of pollutants through air and effluent discharge from industries with high pollution potential, the CPCB on February 2, 2014 had issued directions under section 18 (1) b of the Water and Air Acts to the SPCBs and PCCs for directing the 17 categories such as pulp and paper, distillery, sugar, tanneries, power plants, cement, oil refineries, fertilizer, chloral alkali plants, dye and dye Intermediate units, pesticides and pharma sector, CETP and STPs, Common Bio Medical Waste and Common Hazardous Waste Incinerators for installation of online effluent quality and common emission monitoring systems.

It published the first guidelines on OCEMS in November, 2014 to facilitate industries in selection of right monitoring system for their matrix of effluent, its installation and data management. According to data of MoEFCC, during 2014-2022, out of 42,47 industrial units, 3,535 have installed and connected OCEMS to CPCB and SPCB server.

A recent notice issued by the CPCB, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, read, "CPCB has developed a New OCEMS portal for direct transmission of data from industries to CPCB server. The new portal can be accessed at https://cems.cpcb.gov.in. All the industries registered on the old OCEMS portal are required to register on the New OCEMS Portal and transmit data through new portal."

The SPCBs/PCCs have also been directed to ensure boarding of Delhi-NCR industries by October 15 and industries in rest of the country by November 15.

"In this regard, all the industries registered on the old OCEMS portal shall register on the new OCEMS portal for transmitting data to CPCB through the new portal, failing which appropriate action may be initiated against industries who do not register on the new portal within the above time period," it said.

CPCB member's view

In response to a question on the new OCEMS portal, a CPBC member told ETV Bharat, "It is basically a technical upgradation. It is an advanced version of the earlier portal , aimed at ensuring flawless monitoring."