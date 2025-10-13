CPCB Asks Industries To Register On Its New OCEMS Portal
The CPCB has given time till October 15 to industries in Delhi-NCR and those in other parts of the country till November 15.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), has asked State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) to ensure industries across the country to register on the new portal developed by it.
The CPCB has given time till October 15 to the industries in Delhi-NCR region to register on the new portal, and industries in other parts of the country till November 15.
The OCEMS is used to continuously monitor the industries' air emissions and water effluent, ensuring adherence to environmental regulations. The systems relay real-time data to concerned agencies, which can initiate alerts if pollution levels surpass established norms, facilitating prompt corrective measures.
In order to track release of pollutants through air and effluent discharge from industries with high pollution potential, the CPCB on February 2, 2014 had issued directions under section 18 (1) b of the Water and Air Acts to the SPCBs and PCCs for directing the 17 categories such as pulp and paper, distillery, sugar, tanneries, power plants, cement, oil refineries, fertilizer, chloral alkali plants, dye and dye Intermediate units, pesticides and pharma sector, CETP and STPs, Common Bio Medical Waste and Common Hazardous Waste Incinerators for installation of online effluent quality and common emission monitoring systems.
It published the first guidelines on OCEMS in November, 2014 to facilitate industries in selection of right monitoring system for their matrix of effluent, its installation and data management. According to data of MoEFCC, during 2014-2022, out of 42,47 industrial units, 3,535 have installed and connected OCEMS to CPCB and SPCB server.
A recent notice issued by the CPCB, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, read, "CPCB has developed a New OCEMS portal for direct transmission of data from industries to CPCB server. The new portal can be accessed at https://cems.cpcb.gov.in. All the industries registered on the old OCEMS portal are required to register on the New OCEMS Portal and transmit data through new portal."
The SPCBs/PCCs have also been directed to ensure boarding of Delhi-NCR industries by October 15 and industries in rest of the country by November 15.
"In this regard, all the industries registered on the old OCEMS portal shall register on the new OCEMS portal for transmitting data to CPCB through the new portal, failing which appropriate action may be initiated against industries who do not register on the new portal within the above time period," it said.
CPCB member's view
In response to a question on the new OCEMS portal, a CPBC member told ETV Bharat, "It is basically a technical upgradation. It is an advanced version of the earlier portal , aimed at ensuring flawless monitoring."
Expert's view
Referring to OCEMS, BS Vohra, an environmental activist said, "The implementation of OCEMS marks a significant advancement in environmental monitoring and industrial accountability. Traditionally, pollution control relied heavily on manual sampling and periodic inspections, which often failed to capture real-time violations or short-term spikes in pollutant discharge. OCEMS changes that paradigm entirely."
He said by providing continuous, real-time data on effluent quality, OCEMS empowers regulatory authorities to take timely action and industries to adopt a proactive approach to pollution control. He said this not only ensures better compliance with environmental standards but also encourages a culture of transparency and self-regulation within the industrial sector.
"Moreover, the availability of live data opens up opportunities for data-driven policy-making, better public awareness, and the use of predictive analytics to prevent environmental damage before it occurs.In essence, OCEMS isn't just a monitoring tool, it's a step toward smarter, more sustainable industrial development and stronger environmental governance," Vohra said.
Asserting that real-time alerts from OCEMS play a vital role in preventing environmental incidents by instantly detecting pollution spikes in emissions or effluents, he said, "These alerts enable immediate action, such as adjusting processes, shutting down faulty equipment, or activating backup systems".
He added, "This rapid response helps industries stay within regulatory limits, avoid fines, and prevent long-term environmental damage. The system also supports data logging for root cause analysis and promotes transparency with regulators and the public. By enabling early intervention, OCEMS alerts ensure safer operations, protect ecosystems, and strengthen compliance with environmental standards."
Stating that the need of the hour is for governments to enforce mandatory OCEMS installation with strict penalties and ensure real-time data access for prompt action, Vohra said standardizing systems and data formats will improve consistency and integration.
"Transparency through public dashboards can empower communities and encourage industry self-regulation. Governments should also support SMEs with incentives and training, and use OCEMS data for informed environmental policies. Promoting innovation in monitoring technology and regular upgrades is crucial to address evolving pollution challenges", he said.
The environmental activist added, "Overall, a proactive, transparent, and technology-driven approach is essential to effectively protect water resources and ensure regulatory compliance."