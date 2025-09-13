ETV Bharat / bharat

CPA India Region Conference: Leaders Call For Inclusive, Fact-Based Debates In Legislative Houses

Bengaluru: The 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference held a key plenary session chaired by Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraja Shivalingappa Horatti on Friday.

Speakers included Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader Fareed, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surabha Padhy and Sikkim Assembly Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa.

The agenda topic of the Conference inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, on 11 September is “Debates & Discussions in the Houses of Legislature: building people’s trust, meeting people’s aspirations.” The three-day event (11–13 September) is being hosted by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly under the aegis of the CPA Karnataka Branch.

Friday's session explored the topic and highlighted the need for constructive dialogue to shape policies that reflect public expectations. Participants noted that India's tradition of public consultation dates back to the Vedic period and remains central to its democratic framework. They cautioned that disruptions and inadequate discussion on key issues weaken public confidence and slow progress.