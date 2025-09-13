CPA India Region Conference: Leaders Call For Inclusive, Fact-Based Debates In Legislative Houses
Published : September 13, 2025 at 11:27 AM IST
Bengaluru: The 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference held a key plenary session chaired by Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraja Shivalingappa Horatti on Friday.
Speakers included Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader Fareed, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surabha Padhy and Sikkim Assembly Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa.
The agenda topic of the Conference inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, on 11 September is “Debates & Discussions in the Houses of Legislature: building people’s trust, meeting people’s aspirations.” The three-day event (11–13 September) is being hosted by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly under the aegis of the CPA Karnataka Branch.
Friday's session explored the topic and highlighted the need for constructive dialogue to shape policies that reflect public expectations. Participants noted that India's tradition of public consultation dates back to the Vedic period and remains central to its democratic framework. They cautioned that disruptions and inadequate discussion on key issues weaken public confidence and slow progress.
"Healthy debates, based on facts and sound reasoning, are essential to keep the executive accountable and ensure that policies meet public needs," one speaker observed. The session also addressed concerns like limited sitting days and the need to allocate sufficient time for debating bills.
Legislators were reminded that their conduct inside the House must reflect respect and responsibility. Speakers agreed that debates help capture the diverse voices of the country, making governance more inclusive and accountable.
The session concluded with a collective pledge to strengthen democratic institutions through cooperation and constructive dialogue. It reaffirmed that the success of democracy depends not only on economic growth but also on social justice and the meaningful participation of citizens.
