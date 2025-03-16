Cow Slaughter: Shankaracharya To Meet All Political Parties In Delhi On March 17

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati will visit the offices of all political parties during his visit to New Delhi on Monday (March 17) on the issue of cow slaughter.

A statement issued by his media-in-charge, Yogiraj Sarkar, says, "Changing his strategy on March 17, Shankaracharya will walk on the streets of Delhi throughout the day and will visit the offices of all political parties and present his views."

On Friday, the Shankaracharya said the Delhi Police refused him permission to sit in Ramlila Maidan on March 17, citing the deteriorating law and order situation.

"You cannot suppress our voice by stopping us from sitting in. This voice is on behalf of the Sanatana Dharmis. On your behalf, we are asking the government and all the opposition parties. Are they doing right or wrong? Do you want to tell us this? This is the voice of every Sanatanis. We are just giving our voice. If any party or government thinks that they can suppress this voice, that will never happen. Because devotion to cow is in the blood of us Hindus. Therefore, understand this as soon as possible and move forward. This is the welfare of all of us. We are not saying this for any political purpose," he said.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat a few days ago, the Shankaracharya said, "We have come forward raising our voice in favour of the public on their demands. We have asked questions from all political parties for the Maha Kumbh. On March 17, we will sit at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan till 5 pm and formally wait for all political parties to come with their replies. Political parties will either tell us whether they are in favor of cow slaughter or against it, or by remaining silent, they will express that what has been going on for the last 78 years will continue in the future as well. It will become clear what is in the minds of political parties by this X-ray."