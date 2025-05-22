Covid Resurfaces In Haryana: Three New Cases Reported In Gurugram And Faridabad

Gurugram/Faridabad: Covid-19 has resurfaced in Haryana with three new cases reported in the state. Two patients have been found in Gurugram, one is a woman and the other an elderly person. Additionally, one Covid case has been reported in Faridabad. Following the detection of these cases, the Health Department has gone into alert mode and intensified its preparedness to manage the situation.

Two Covid Cases Reported in Gurugram

Actually, for the last few days, Covid cases have started increasing once again in the country. Covid has hit Gurugram, adjacent to Delhi. Two Covid patients have been confirmed in Gurugram. These include a 62-year-old and the other a 31-year-old woman. The travel history of both patients has been investigated. The woman had returned from Mumbai recently. However, the elderly person has no travel history. At the same time, after finding two patients, the health staff has come into alert mode.

A woman who returned from Mumbai was infected

Gurugram CMO Dr Alka said, "Two cases have been reported in Gurugram. One of them is a 62-year-old elderly person, while a 31-year-old woman. The woman's travel history has come to light. The woman had gone to Mumbai a few days ago. As soon as she returned from Mumbai, she showed symptoms of Covid, after which she was tested and found infected. However, no travel history of the elderly has been revealed. Both patients have been kept in isolation."

A youth tested Covid positive in Faridabad

Similarly, a 28-year-old youth has also been found Covid-positive in Faridabad. He used to work as a security guard in Delhi. He complained of a cold, cough and fever. He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment. Where the Covid was confirmed during the investigation. At present, he has been kept in isolation. As soon as the young man's report was found positive, the Safdarjung Hospital management uploaded it on the IHIB portal and informed the Faridabad Health Department about it.

It may be recalled that after the entry of Corona into Haryana, the health department became alert. The health department has also intensified its preparations. The Gurugram Health Department is appealing to the people to be cautious. However, the symptoms of Covid found in the patients this time are not dangerous. However, people are being asked to be cautious.

