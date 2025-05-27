ETV Bharat / bharat

Covid Now Like A Seasonal Virus; No Emergency At Present: Delhi CM Gupta

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assured that the situation is under control and compared the virus to a seasonal flu.

Covid Now Like A Seasonal Virus; No Emergency At Present: Delhi CM Gupta
File photo of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 27, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: With the national capital crossing the 100 mark in active COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday assured that the situation is under control and compared the virus to a seasonal flu.

"Covid is not an emergency or alarming situation," Gupta told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. Calling it akin to a viral infection now, the chief minister said, "Just like how cold and cough happen, COVID-19 is also like a seasonal virus."

Further calling on people to not fear or worry, Gupta said, "Our hospitals are alert and the situation is under control." According to official data, the national capital has reported 104 active Covid cases, so far.

Last week, the Delhi government issued an advisory on COVID-19, calling on hospitals to prepare for the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines.

New Delhi: With the national capital crossing the 100 mark in active COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday assured that the situation is under control and compared the virus to a seasonal flu.

"Covid is not an emergency or alarming situation," Gupta told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. Calling it akin to a viral infection now, the chief minister said, "Just like how cold and cough happen, COVID-19 is also like a seasonal virus."

Further calling on people to not fear or worry, Gupta said, "Our hospitals are alert and the situation is under control." According to official data, the national capital has reported 104 active Covid cases, so far.

Last week, the Delhi government issued an advisory on COVID-19, calling on hospitals to prepare for the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI CMCOVIDREKHA GUPTA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.