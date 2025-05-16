Covid Cases Surge In Asia, No Cause For Worry In India

New Delhi: Covid-19 cases are once again rising across several parts of Asia.

Hong Kong and Singapore have reported significant increase in infections even as China and Thailand are also grappling with fresh outbreaks. Despite previous periods of relative stability, the current wave is unfolding in a season when respiratory viruses usually subside.

In the week ending May 3, Hong Kong recorded 31 severe cases, the highest weekly total reported in a year. Apart from rise in positive cases, viral concentrations in sewage samples have also climbed. This apart, a growing number of residents are seeking hospital or clinic care for Covid-related symptoms.

Similarly, Singapore’s Ministry of Health reported a 28 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases for the week ending May 3, with estimated infections rising to 14,200. Hospital admissions due to the virus have also increased by around 30 per cent. This marks the country’s first significant update on case numbers in nearly a year.

Besides, Hong Kong and Singapore, other Asian nations are also experiencing renewed Covid-19 activity. In mainland China, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Covid test positivity rates in hospitals more than doubled in the five weeks leading up to May 4.

Despite rising cases in Asia, India has not reported any significant increase. According to the official dashboard of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country currently has only 93 active cases of Covid-19. Authorities have confirmed that no new wave of the virus has been detected so far. Nevertheless, the evolving situation in neighbouring regions serves as a reminder that conditions can change rapidly.