Covid Cases On The Rise In The Country But There Is No Need To Panic: IMA

New Delhi: As several States across India have been witnessing an increase in the Covid 19 cases, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday reiterated that there is no reason to panic.

The IMA, however, said that the current surge is due to waning immunity in the population, improved binding of this strain to human cells, increased travel and gatherings.

“There is no need to panic. Wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining hygiene, avoiding large gatherings, and avoiding unnecessary hospital visits is the key to reducing transmission. Stay updated with vaccines and boosters,” said Anil Nayak, national president-elect of IMA to ETV Bharat.

According to Dr Nayak, at present, all Covid 19 symptoms remain generally mild, with most recovering within four days.

“Common symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, headaches, fatigue, and exhaustion. Treatment is symptomatic, there is no role of antibiotics unless there are indications of superadded infection. Early detection is the key to stopping the spread, so ILI and SARI patients are tested for covid 19,” said Dr Nayak.

He said that genome sequencing needs to be done for all positive cases to see the trend. “Hospitals are requested to ensure availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, hand hygiene facilities, and masks,” he said.

As per the latest update from the Union Health Ministry, India has 4026 active cases of Covid 19 with States like Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat registering the maximum number of cases.

Kerala at present has 1416 Covid cases followed by Maharashtra 494, Delhi 393 and Gujarat 397.

In the last 24 hours, 65 new cases have been registered from across the country.