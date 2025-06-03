Covid Cases On The Rise In The Country But There Is No Need To Panic: IMA

New Delhi: As several States across India have been witnessing an increase in the Covid 19 cases, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday reiterated that there is no reason to panic.
The IMA, however, said that the current surge is due to waning immunity in the population, improved binding of this strain to human cells, increased travel and gatherings.
“There is no need to panic. Wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining hygiene, avoiding large gatherings, and avoiding unnecessary hospital visits is the key to reducing transmission. Stay updated with vaccines and boosters,” said Anil Nayak, national president-elect of IMA to ETV Bharat.
According to Dr Nayak, at present, all Covid 19 symptoms remain generally mild, with most recovering within four days.
“Common symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, headaches, fatigue, and exhaustion. Treatment is symptomatic, there is no role of antibiotics unless there are indications of superadded infection. Early detection is the key to stopping the spread, so ILI and SARI patients are tested for covid 19,” said Dr Nayak.
He said that genome sequencing needs to be done for all positive cases to see the trend. “Hospitals are requested to ensure availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, hand hygiene facilities, and masks,” he said.
As per the latest update from the Union Health Ministry, India has 4026 active cases of Covid 19 with States like Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat registering the maximum number of cases.
Kerala at present has 1416 Covid cases followed by Maharashtra 494, Delhi 393 and Gujarat 397.
In the last 24 hours, 65 new cases have been registered from across the country.
As many as 37 deaths have been reported since January this year. According to the health ministry data, five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Maharashtra registering two and Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal registering one death each.
The health ministry said that all victims were suffering from other ailments. The 43-year-old female in West Bengal was suffering from acute coronary syndrome, septic shock, and acute kidney injury.
Similarly, the 69-year-old female in Tamil Nadu was suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus and Parkinsons disease. The 80-year-old male in Kerala was suffering from severe pneumonia, ARDS, DM, HTN, CAD whereas the 70-year-old female in Maharashtra was suffering from DM and another 73-year-old female was suffering from DM and HTN.
“The rise is modest but noticeable compared to the very low numbers seen in recent months. This is a clear sign that Covid-19 is not over. While we have come a long way since 2020, the virus still has the power to disrupt daily life and strain healthcare systems, especially when we let the guard down,” said Dr Nayak.
Although the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic over in May 2023, the virus continues to circulate globally.
“Recent rise of Covid 19 cases in Asia may be an indicator of a quiet comeback with fresh waves of infection being reported in several countries. Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand and now in India. Rising viral concentrations in sewage samples in Hong Kong are a strong signal that community transmission is spreading,” Dr Naya said.
According to the IMA, most of the cases so far detected in India are of LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 sub-variants.
“WHO classifies these sub-variants as Variants Under Monitoring (VUMs), not as Variants of Concern (VOCs) or Variants of Interest (VOIs). There’s no evidence of increased virulence in the current strains,” the IMA stated.