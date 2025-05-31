Covid Affected Persons Can Opt For Voting Through Postal Ballot In Assembly Bypolls

By Santu Das

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure that no eligible voter is deprived of their right to vote, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken a decision that Covid-19 affected or suspected person can opt for voting through postal ballot in the upcoming bye-elections to five Assembly seats in Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal and Punjab.

The decision was taken by the poll panel in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in different states. Notably, the active cases in Kerala stand at 1,147, while in Gujarat 223, West Bengal 116 and Punjab 4, as per the latest data of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ECI sources told ETV Bharat that the poll panel has written to the Chief Electoral Officers of Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal and Punjab in this regard. The poll panel has also issued a notification.

"Covid-19 suspect or affected person, certified by competent authority, who applies for voting by postal ballot paper, and subject to verification of their request by the Returning Officer concerned, would be a class of persons to give their vote by postal ballot in the upcoming bye-elections in Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal and Punjab," sources said while referring to the ECI's notification.

In addition to that, sources said the poll panel also issued another notification in connection with the optional home voting facility in the upcoming Assembly bye-elections. Any eligible citizen aged 85 and above or with 40 per cent benchmarked disability, can avail the provision of home voting facility through postal ballot.

"Elector above the age of 85 years and elector with physical disability as already marked in the data base of the state electoral rolls and who requests for voting by postal ballot paper, subject to the verification of his request by Returning Officer concerned, would be a class of persons to give his vote by postal ballot in the current bye-elections," sources said.

The bye-elections for Kadi and Visavadar Assembly seats in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Kaliganj in West Bengal and Ludhiana in Punjab is scheduled to be held in June 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 23. The bypolls were necessitated in the wake of the death and resignation of the members in all these Assembly seats