COVID-19 Trajectory Of Cases Peaked Around June 13 In India: Centre

New Delhi: By the end of May this year, surge in the COVID-19 trajectory of cases was witnessed in India, which peaked around June 13. Since then, the trajectory of COVID-19 cases in the country has declined significantly, the health ministry has informed the Parliament.
"As reported by States and UTs, most of the cases were mild in nature and resolved on their own. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on May 29 issued an advisory to all States and UTs to undertake review of hospital preparedness with special focus on the availability of diagnostics, essential drugs, PPEs, isolation beds, medical oxygen, ICU and ventilator supported beds," Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said in the Rajya Sabha.
He said that all States and UTs were also requested to closely follow the trend of Influenza-like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness while undertaking testing for COVID-19 as per 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in context of COVID-19'.
State and UTs were also advised to refer to an adequate number of samples for whole genome sequencing, he said.
"The Ministry also urged all States and UTs to undertake mock drills to assess preparedness and operational readiness of all health facilities in the country, including requisite infrastructure, logistics (including drugs and equipment), as well as healthcare workforce in the country," Jadhav said.
"With the long-term goal to better prepare our country against public health emergencies, Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) has been launched with the intent to enhance the capacity of primary, secondary and tertiary health care facilities and institutes for identifying and managing any new and emerging diseases," Jadhav said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on May 28 issued a Disease Outbreak News (DON) wherein it highlighted that since mid-February 2025, global SARS-CoV-2 activity has been increasing, particularly from countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia, and Western Pacific regions, including India.
The said report also pointed out that since early 2025, global SARS-CoV-2 variant trends have slightly shifted and reporting of NB.1.8.1 variant (Nimbus) is increasing. It added overall increase in COVID-19 cases are broadly consistent with levels observed during the same period in the previous year.
"As per WHO risk assessment, the available evidence on NB.1.8.1 and XFG does not suggest additional public health risks relative to the other currently circulating Omicron descendent lineages," Jadhav stated.