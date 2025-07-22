ETV Bharat / bharat

COVID-19 Trajectory Of Cases Peaked Around June 13 In India: Centre

New Delhi: By the end of May this year, surge in the COVID-19 trajectory of cases was witnessed in India, which peaked around June 13. Since then, the trajectory of COVID-19 cases in the country has declined significantly, the health ministry has informed the Parliament.

"As reported by States and UTs, most of the cases were mild in nature and resolved on their own. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on May 29 issued an advisory to all States and UTs to undertake review of hospital preparedness with special focus on the availability of diagnostics, essential drugs, PPEs, isolation beds, medical oxygen, ICU and ventilator supported beds," Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said in the Rajya Sabha.

He said that all States and UTs were also requested to closely follow the trend of Influenza-like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness while undertaking testing for COVID-19 as per 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in context of COVID-19'.

State and UTs were also advised to refer to an adequate number of samples for whole genome sequencing, he said.

"The Ministry also urged all States and UTs to undertake mock drills to assess preparedness and operational readiness of all health facilities in the country, including requisite infrastructure, logistics (including drugs and equipment), as well as healthcare workforce in the country," Jadhav said.