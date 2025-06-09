COVID-19 Surge: Mamata Banerjee Urges Caution, Says No Need To Panic

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said there is no immediate need to panic over the COVID-19 surge in the state. Her statement came after a high-level meeting with officials from various health and emergency service departments.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat Nabanna on Monday, Mamata Banerjee said, “We hope there won’t be another pandemic, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has already indicated the same. Still, we must remain cautious, not worried, but prepared for any possible emergency. Today, we held an internal meeting with officials, and instructions have been issued to departments to stay ready. However, no official alert is being issued at this time.”

Mamata Banerjee advised people with comorbidities to remain alert. “Special care must be taken for them. Consult a doctor if needed. Visit government hospitals as treatment there doesn’t cost much,” she said.

She also reassured the public that there is an adequate supply of anti-COVID vaccines in West Bengal. “Out of the country’s 1.3 billion population, only around 5,000 to 6,000 are currently affected. This is mainly due to a sub-variant of the Omicron strain, a type of influenza. Colds and coughs are common during the monsoon anyway. Just like COVID passed, this too shall pass. There is no reason to panic at this stage,” she added.

It may be recalled that Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had accused the state government of concealing the actual number of COVID-19 cases. He recently claimed that while the situation is not alarming yet, the government's response has been lackadaisical. He also alleged that the COVID-tracking website launched by the state has become inactive.

