Covid-19 Situation Under Control In India, Centre Allays Fears Amid Surges In Singapore, Hong Kong

New Delhi: Amid reports of a surge of Covid-19 cases in Singapore and Hong Kong in the last few weeks, India on Monday reiterated that the current Covid-19 situation in the country remains under control.

Following reports that Singapore and Hong Kong have been witnessing an increasing cases of Covid19, a review meeting of experts from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) division, Disaster Management Cell, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Central government hospitals was convened under the chairpersonship of Director General of Health Services (DGHS).

“The meeting concluded that the current Covid-19 situation in India remains under control. As of May 19, 2025, the number of active Covid-19 cases in India stands at 257, a very low figure considering the country’s large population,” a senior official informed ETV Bharat.

Almost all of these cases are mild, with no hospitalisation required. A robust system for surveillance of respiratory viral illnesses, including Covid-19, also exists in the country through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR, the meeting has found.

Recent reports have highlighted an increase in Covid-19 cases in Singapore and Hong Kong in the last few weeks. As per the preliminary information available, the cases are mostly mild, not associated with unusual severity or mortality.

“The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and proactive in monitoring the situation closely, ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to safeguard public health,” the official stated.

Talking to this correspondent, Dr Tamorish Kole, Chair - Clinical Practice Committee, International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM), said that the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong is driven by emerging variants like the Omicron JN.1 strain.

“In Singapore, two descendants of JN.1, called LF.7 and NB.1.8, are responsible for more than two-thirds of the cases. This underscores the virus's persistent threat and the need for sustained vigilance globally,” he said.

However, the Indian health ministry’s timely response, with a detailed review of the domestic situation, is reassuring. Current data indicating that the situation in India remains under control (257 active cases as of May 19) —with most cases being mild and requiring no hospitalisation—is encouraging, Dr Kole stated.

“India's robust surveillance system, anchored by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), appears to be functioning effectively in detecting and monitoring respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. This proactive infrastructure has been critical in identifying trends early and enabling rapid response,” he said.

According to Dr Kole, the resurgence in other parts of Asia should serve as a cautionary signal. India must remain prepared for potential variant-driven surges by continuous genomic surveillance and reinforcing public health messaging about the use of masks, testing, and boosters, especially for vulnerable populations. While there is no cause for immediate alarm, complacency could be risky. Continuous monitoring, public awareness, and quick adaptation of containment strategies will be essential to maintain India’s current stable trajectory in the face of evolving surge,” he said.

