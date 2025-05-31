COVID-19 Claims Life Of Maharhastra Man; Officials Urge Vigilance

Vasai: A 43-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district has died of COVID-19 infection following complications due to the infection, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Vinit Kini, a resident of Khochivde village near Naigaon. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai for pneumonia treatment, but died on Friday night as his health deteriorated.

According to health officials, Vinit developed a fever and difficulty breathing some days ago, after which he was admitted to a private hospital in Vasai, where doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia. “His condition deteriorated, so he was shifted to Raheja Hospital in Mahim. The test conducted there revealed that he was COVID-19 positive. However, he died during treatment,” they said.

“He had pneumonia and was having difficulty breathing. That is why he died,” said Municipal Commissioner Anil Kumar Pawar. “After his death, his body was not taken home but was brought directly to the crematorium in Pachubunder and cremated,” he added.

Pawar said that the administration was taking extra precautions with the Chief Medical Officer of the Municipality, Dr Bhakti Chaudhary, appealing to the citizens to get tested for COVID-19 immediately if they have symptoms related to the infection.

Meanwhile, in Vinit’s native village, panic has spread among his relatives and neighbours. The locals have demanded that the municipality take measures.