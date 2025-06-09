ETV Bharat / bharat

COVID-19 Cases Nears 6,500 Mark: Kerala, West Bengal Worst Hit

New Delhi: India has reported a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as the number crossed 64,91, with 358 fresh cases of the virus reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

The latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows that Kerala is the worst-hit state with 1,957 active cases. This is followed by West Bengal (747), Delhi (728), and Maharashtra (607). There has been no death due to the infection in the last 24 hours in the country.

Amid the rise in cases, the health ministry officials said that most infections are mild, with no need for panic. India has reported no deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the toll to 22 in 2025.

Experts attributed the recent spike in COVID-19 cases to new Omicron sub-variants, JN.1, LF.7, NB.1.8.1 and XFC, which have increased transmissibility but mostly with mild symptoms.