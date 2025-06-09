COVID-19 Cases Nears 6,500 Mark: Kerala, West Bengal Worst Hit

New Delhi: India has reported a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as the number crossed 64,91, with 358 fresh cases of the virus reported in the last 24 hours in the country.
The latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows that Kerala is the worst-hit state with 1,957 active cases. This is followed by West Bengal (747), Delhi (728), and Maharashtra (607). There has been no death due to the infection in the last 24 hours in the country.
Amid the rise in cases, the health ministry officials said that most infections are mild, with no need for panic. India has reported no deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the toll to 22 in 2025.
Experts attributed the recent spike in COVID-19 cases to new Omicron sub-variants, JN.1, LF.7, NB.1.8.1 and XFC, which have increased transmissibility but mostly with mild symptoms.
The WHO currently classifies these as “Variants Under Monitoring”, not “Variants of Concern (VOC)”.
Per the health ministry alerts, the symptoms of the infection due to new COVID-19 variants are fever, runny nose, sore throat, headaches, and fatigue, which are prevalent in the common flu as well.
Following the fresh spike in infections, several states have ramped up the preparedness and facilities in different hospitals and kept beds and oxygen cylinders ready to tackle any eventuality. Elderly people and those who fall under vulnerable groups, having co-morbidities, are advised to wear masks in crowded places as a precautionary measure.
