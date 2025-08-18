Courts Should Not Rush To Invalidate Elections By Adopting Fastidious Approach, Says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, in a significant verdict, said that courts should not rush to invalidate the election by adopting a highly pedantic and fastidious approach, unless it is shown that concealment or non-disclosure was of such magnitude and substantial nature that it could have influenced the election result.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, in a judgment delivered on August 14, said what is also to be noted in the present case is that apart from the fact that there was no objection at the time of scrutiny, during the election trial, no material has been produced by the election petitioner regarding the non-disclosure of any material information by the returned candidate.

The bench said if material were to be produced, then it could have had a significant impact on the adequacy or inadequacy of the information regarding the disclosed assets and income of the returned candidate.

The bench said any tinkering with the election result has the potential to undermine the voice of the people and their participation in shaping the government.

“In a democracy, the will of the people expressed through election is sacrosanct, which in Latin, is conveyed by the maxim, ‘Vox Populi, Vox Dei,’ signifying that the voice of the people and collective wisdom should be respected which can even be placed on the highest pedestal of divine authority”, said the bench, in its 74-page judgment.

The bench said voters obtain essential information about the candidates through the exercise of the fundamental right to know about them, derived from Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The bench said the right to know the backgrounds of candidates, which corresponds to their obligation to disclose such information, must, however, be balanced with the people's mandate expressed through ballot boxes, which is central to democracy.

The bench said just because a winning candidate has not disclosed information related to the assets, courts should not rush to invalidate the election by adopting a fastidious approach. The bench said it is essential to establish that the concealment or non-disclosure was of such magnitude and substantial nature that it could have influenced the election result.

“We are, thus, of the view that merely because a returned candidate has not disclosed certain information related to the assets, courts should not rush to invalidate the election by adopting a highly pedantic and fastidious approach, unless it is shown that such concealment or non-disclosure was of such magnitude and substantial nature that it could have influenced the election result”, said the bench.

“In this case, it has not been demonstrated that such concealment or non-disclosure of certain information related to assets was of a substantial nature that could have materially affected the result of the election of the returned candidate”, said the bench.

The bench said, in its opinion, the true test would be whether the non-disclosure of information about assets in any case is of consequential or inconsequential import, the finding of which will be the basis for declaring the election valid or void, as the case may be.

The bench emphasised that disclosure requirements, as far as assets and educational qualifications are concerned, should not be unreasonably stretched to invalidate an otherwise validly declared election over minor technical non-compliances that are not of substantial character. The bench said it should not become the basis for the nullification of the people’s mandate.

The bench said the participation by voters who are well-informed not only of the affairs of the state but also with knowledge of the candidates' backgrounds invigorates the electoral process, reaffirming that an election is one of the fundamental features of democracy.

The apex court made these observations while dismissing an appeal filed by INC candidate Ajmera Shyam against the election of Kova Laxmi as BRS candidate in the Telangana Assembly elections held on December 3, 2023.

The bench noted the issue in the election petition was whether non-disclosure of income as shown in the income tax return for four financial years of the last five financial years in the Form 26 affidavit by the returned candidate would amount to a corrupt practice.

“We hold that the non-disclosure of income in the income tax return for four financial years by respondent No.1 (Kova Laxmi), is not a defect of substantial character. Therefore, the nomination could not have been rejected under Section 36(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 as contended by the appellant and hence, no illegality was committed by the Returning Officer in accepting the nomination of the Respondent No.1”, said the bench.

The bench said, resultantly, the penal clause cannot be invoked to invalidate respondent no.1's election under Section 100(1)(d)(i) of the Act on the ground that the nomination of respondent no.1 was improperly accepted.

The apex court dismissed an appeal against an October 2024 order of the Telangana High Court, which rejected an election petition related to the 2023 legislative assembly polls in Telangana.