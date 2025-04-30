ETV Bharat / bharat

Courts Can Modify Arbitral Awards, Rules The Supreme Court

New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that courts could modify arbitral awards under the 1996 law on arbitration and conciliation. The verdict will likely impact domestic and international arbitral awards in commercial disputes.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and justices B R Gavai, Sanjay Kumar, K V Viswanathan, and Augustine George Masih on February 19 had reserved its verdict in the case. The issue was referred to the five-judge constitutional bench by a three-judge bench in February 2024, before framing a few questions and asking the CJI for consideration.

In a 4:1 majority ruling today, the chief justice, who pronounced the judgement on behalf of the bench, besides Justice Gavai, Justice Kumar and Justice Masih, held that under certain circumstances, the arbitral awards could be modified by using provisions of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. Justice K V Viswanathan, who dissented, held that courts could not alter arbitral awards.

However, the apex court ordered courts to exercise "caution" in modifying arbitral awards. The CJI said the special powers of the Supreme Court under Article 142 of the Constitution can be applied to modify awards. “But this power must be exercised with great caution within the limits of the Constitution,” said the CJI. Article 142 of the Constitution empowers the Supreme Court to pass any decree or order necessary for "doing complete justice" in any case or matter pending before it.

The majority verdict cited circumstances in which the “limited power” to modify arbitral awards could be exercised by the courts. “When the award is severable by separating the invalid portion from the valid portion of the award,” the CJI said.

The apex court said that the power can be exercised to correct any clerical, computational or typographical errors which appear erroneous on the face of the record.