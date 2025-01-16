ETV Bharat / bharat

Court To Pass Order On Apr 15 Whether To Accept Closure Report In Brij Bhushan Case

New Delhi: A court here is likely to pronounce April 15 its order on whether to accept a police report seeking cancellation of a sexual harassment complaint filed by a minor wrestler against former WFI chief and ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The matter was adjourned because Additional Sessions Judge Gomti Manocha, who was scheduled to pass the order, was on leave on Thursday.

During the in-chamber proceedings held on August 1, 2023, the minor wrestler had told the court she was satisfied with Delhi Police's investigation in the case and was not opposed to the closure report it submitted.

The Delhi Police had on June 15, 2023, filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case involving the girl after her father made a startling claim midway through the probe that he made a false complaint of sexual harassment against Singh to get back at him for perceived injustice to the girl.