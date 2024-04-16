Court Seeks ED's Response on Kejriwal's Plea for Permission to Consult His Doctor

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 16, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

A Delhi court has directed the Department of Health (ED) to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request for permission to consult his regular doctor via video conference. Kejriwal claims his blood sugar levels are fluctuating and he wants to consult his regular doctor.

A Delhi court has directed the Department of Health (ED) to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request for permission to consult his regular doctor via video conference. Kejriwal claims his blood sugar levels are fluctuating and he wants to consult his regular doctor.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the ED to file its response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's application seeking permission to consult his regular doctor through video conference.

In his application to Special Judge Rakesh Syal, Kejriwal said his blood sugar levels are fluctuating and he wants to consult his regular doctor. The judge directed the ED to file its reply by April 18, when the court is likely to take up the matter.

Opposing his plea, the counsel appearing for the ED argued there are facilities necessary for such patients in jail and he can be examined there. "Why is ED opposing if I (Kejriwal) am taking care of my health?" Kejriwal's counsel asked.

The court had on Monday extended till April 23 the judicial custody of Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He is lodged in Tihar jail.

The ED has accused the AAP leader of being involved in the "entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting from the quid pro, receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the campaign for Goa Assembly elections".

Read More

  1. Kejriwal Being Treated Like a Terrorist in Tihar: AAP's Sanjay Singh
  2. CAT refuses to stay Kejriwal PA's termination order

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.