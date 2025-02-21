ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Reserves Sentence For Sajjan Kumar In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case; Victims Seek Death Penalty

File Photo: Sajjan Kumar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 4:23 PM IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court has reserved the verdict on the sentence for former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Special judge Kaveri Baveja, after hearing arguments from both sides, set the date for sentencing on February 25.

Sajjan Kumar was found guilty for his involvement in the murder of Jaswant Singh and Tarundeep Singh in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar, during the riots on November 1, 1984. The victims were attacked by a mob armed with iron rods and sticks and instigated by Sajjan Kumar, who was a Congress MP at the time. The mob killed two men by setting them on fire, looted their property, and set their house ablaze.

The victim's side, represented by senior advocate HS Phoolka, called for the maximum punishment, seeking the death penalty for Kumar. Phoolka described the crime as a 'genocide' and 'cold-blooded murder', asserting that the accused, as the leader of the mob, was responsible for inciting the violence. The prosecution also echoed this demand for capital punishment, highlighting the gravity of the crime.

In contrast, Kumar's defence lawyer was asked to submit written arguments, as the court also ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Kumar in accordance with a Supreme Court directive for cases involving capital punishment. Kumar had been convicted on February 12. He remains in Tihar jail in New Delhi, where his psychiatric report is being prepared.

The 1984 riots followed the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, leading to widespread violence against Sikhs, with over 2,700 people killed.

