Court Reserves Order on Delhi Police's Plea Seeking 5-Day Custody of Bibhav Kumar

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday reserved its order on Delhi Police's plea seeking five-day custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, who has been accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal reserved the order after Kumar was produced before the court on expiry of his four-day judicial custody. The order is expected to be pronounced shortly. Kumar's counsel opposed the Delhi Police's plea for his custodial interrogation, asserting they have no evidence with which he needed to be confronted.