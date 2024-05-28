ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Reserves Order on Delhi Police's Plea Seeking 5-Day Custody of Bibhav Kumar

author img

By PTI

Published : May 28, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday reserved its order on Delhi Police's plea seeking five-day custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, who has been accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal reserved the order after Kumar was produced before the court on expiry of his four-day judicial custody. The order is expected to be pronounced shortly. Kumar's counsel opposed the Delhi Police's plea for his custodial interrogation, asserting they have no evidence with which he needed to be confronted.

TAGGED:

BIBHAV KUMARDELHI POLICEBIBHAV KUMAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave in Country; Will Win All 14 Seats in Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.