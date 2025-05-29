ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Reserves Order On Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav In Railway Tender Scam Case

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its decision on the framing of charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and others in the railway tender scam case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne has scheduled the verdict to be pronounced on July 23.

During the hearing, advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Lalu Prasad Yadav, argued that there is no substantial evidence to proceed with the prosecution. He questioned the validity of the sanction to prosecute, pointing out that the CBI initially stated no permission was required but later claimed that it had obtained permission. Singh said this contradiction renders the process legally questionable.

It may be recalled that on February 28, the CBI asserted there was strong evidence to prosecute the accused. Earlier, on January 28, 2019, the court granted regular bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each. On January 19, 2019, Lalu Yadav was also granted bail in the CBI case.