Court Reserves Order On Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav In Railway Tender Scam Case

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its decision on the framing of charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and others in the railway tender scam case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne has scheduled the verdict to be pronounced on July 23.
During the hearing, advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Lalu Prasad Yadav, argued that there is no substantial evidence to proceed with the prosecution. He questioned the validity of the sanction to prosecute, pointing out that the CBI initially stated no permission was required but later claimed that it had obtained permission. Singh said this contradiction renders the process legally questionable.
It may be recalled that on February 28, the CBI asserted there was strong evidence to prosecute the accused. Earlier, on January 28, 2019, the court granted regular bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each. On January 19, 2019, Lalu Yadav was also granted bail in the CBI case.
The court had taken cognisance of the ED's charge sheet on September 17, 2018, naming 16 accused, including senior RJD leaders and several individuals and entities. The accused include Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, M/s Lara Projects LLP, Sarla Gupta, Premchand Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Nath Mal Kakrania, Rahul Yadav, Vijay Tripathi, Devki Nandan Tulsyan, M/s Sujata Hotel, Vinay Kochhar, Vijay Kochhar, Rajiv Kumar Relan, and M/s Abhishek Finance Private Limited.
Lalu Yadav is accused of misusing his position as Railway Minister to transfer the management of two railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri to IRCTC and awarding maintenance tenders to Sujata Hotel, a company linked to the Kochhar brothers.
