Court Refuses To Let Off Former Censor Board CEO In Bribery Case

Mumbai: A special CBI court here has rejected the discharge plea of former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief executive officer Rakesh Kumar Singh in a 2014 corruption case, noting that there was sufficient evidence to frame charges against him.

Singh is accused of demanding Rs 70,000 through his accomplice Shripati Mishra for issuing a Censor certificate for an early release of the Chhattisgarhi film "Mor Dauki Ke Bihaw".

Special judge for Central Bureau of Investigation cases S M Menjoge, in the order, passed on Tuesday, held that the demand for money by Rakesh Kumar is prima facie apparent from the material on record.

"He was collecting the amount through his agents. Demand and acceptance of the amount can be proved by circumstantial evidence also, as many times direct evidence is not available...," the court held.