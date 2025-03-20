Court Orders Delhi Police To Submit Report On Kapil Mishra’s Alleged Provocative Post

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to gather information regarding a social media post made by Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra on X (formerly Twitter) during the 2020 Assembly elections and submit a status report. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia has scheduled a hearing on April 8 to consider framing charges against Kapil Mishra.
The Delhi High Court had previously refused to stay the Magistrate Court’s decision to take cognizance of the charge sheet against Kapil Mishra. Before this, on March 7, the Sessions Court of Rouse Avenue Court rejected Mishra’s plea challenging the Magistrate Court’s order.
Background of the Case
On January 24, 2020, during the Delhi Assembly elections, the Election Officer of Model Town Assembly wrote to the DCP of North-West Delhi, complaining that Kapil Mishra had violated the Model Code of Conduct.
Mishra is accused of making statements claiming that "divisions have been created in Delhi" and that "outsiders have influenced Shaheen Bagh." On January 22, 2020, he allegedly tweeted, "A major battle – 8th February Delhi" and "On 8 February, two sides will compete on the streets of Delhi."
Additionally, on January 23, 2020, he was accused of posting, "AAP and Congress have created strongholds like Shaheen Bagh. In response, the nation will stand on 8 February. Whenever traitors attempt to divide the country, patriots will rise."
Following these statements, the Election Officer issued a show-cause notice to Mishra on January 23, 2020. His response was deemed unsatisfactory, leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act.
Delhi Police initially filed a charge sheet on November 1, 2023, followed by further investigation on March 4, 2024. A supplementary charge sheet was then submitted, after which the Magistrate Court took cognizance and issued a notice to Mishra. Mishra challenged this decision in the Sessions Court, but his petition was rejected.
