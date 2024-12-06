ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Orders Confiscation Of Government Assets In Teacher's 30-Year Legal Battle Over Unpaid Benefits

The court official pasting the attachment order on the wall of a building in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Bharatpur: A teacher from the Kumher area, who was dismissed three decades ago by the BDO over allegations of a fake degree, has won a prolonged legal battle. The court has now ordered the confiscation of several government assets for non-compliance with its previous rulings.

The dispute dates back to 1992, when Mahesh Chand Sharma, a teacher from Kumher, was dismissed by the BDO for allegedly possessing a fake B Ed degree. In 1994, the court ruled in his favour, reinstating him. However, his fight for rightful compensation continued for years. In 2018, the Bharatpur ADJ court ordered the district administration to pay him Rs 1.76 crore in unpaid salaries and benefits. The District Collector, District Council CEO, and BDO Kumher were tasked with implementing this order.

Despite numerous challenges in the High Court and Supreme Court, which all ruled against the district administration, the authorities failed to comply with the orders. In 2024, the Supreme Court directed that Mahesh be paid Rs 86 lakh within three months. When the district administration continued to defy the Supreme Court’s ruling, the court, led by ACJM First Judge Anshuman Singh,