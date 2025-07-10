ETV Bharat / bharat

Court In UP's Mau Accepts Plea Concerning Amit Shah's 'Controversial' Speech In 2022

Mau: An MP-MLA court in Mau accepted a revision petition on Wednesday regarding a controversial speech delivered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election campaign.

The court has now remitted the file to the subordinate court.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Naval Kishore Sharma, a local resident and devotee of Lord Hanuman. Representing Sharma, advocate Gani Ahmed Nomani stated that during an election rally in Budaun, Shah had allegedly made a statement equating Lord Hanuman to "bahubali" (strongman or muscleman), drawing a parallel with figures like Shahabuddin, Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari.

Nomani explained that on seeing this news reported in newspapers and the electronic media, Sharma, who identifies himself as a priest, felt deeply hurt and deceived. He subsequently sent a legal notice to Shah. As he received no response, he filed a complaint in the MP-MLA subordinate court.

The advocate recounted that on the very day the complaint was filed, the subordinate court, without hearing Sharma or his counsel, dismissed the petition, citing a lack of jurisdiction. Aggrieved by this, Sharma filed a revision petition in the Sessions Court on Tuesday, which was admitted on the same day. An order was then issued to send a notice to Shah.