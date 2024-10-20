Court Halts Bulldozer Action On Accused In Bahraich Violence Case For 15 Days

Bahraich: In Bahraich, following the violence in Mahsi-Maharajganj and the murder of Ram Gopal Mishra, local authorities planned to demolish the houses of 23 people, including the prime accused, Abdul Hamid. On October 19, officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) served notices on the houses of the accused, warning that if they did not respond within three days, their properties would be demolished.
The notices mainly targeted individuals allegedly involved in the violence. The PWD's Provincial Section team measured the houses, identifying them as illegally built structures. Many of these homes, including that of Abdul Hamid, were said to be constructed on roadsides, posing a risk of accidents. Authorities intended to remove these encroachments, with Abdul Hamid's house marked for demolition first, as it was linked to the murder of Mishra.
Ram Gopal Mishra was shot dead at Hamid’s house following clashes in Mahsi tehsil. In the aftermath, officials took steps to initiate bulldozer action. People in the affected area, anticipating demolition, began vacating their houses.
However, the court has now intervened, granting a 15-day stay on the demolition. This decision offers temporary relief to the accused, halting any further bulldozer action for now. Meanwhile, Mahsi Tehsildar Ravikant Dwivedi has been transferred to the Bahraich District Magistrate’s office as part of administrative proceedings.
The court’s order delays the planned demolition, giving the accused a brief reprieve, while the investigation and legal processes continue.
