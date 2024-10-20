ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Halts Bulldozer Action On Accused In Bahraich Violence Case For 15 Days

Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) serves a notice on one of the houses of the accused, who was involved in Bahraich violence. ( ETV Bharat )

Bahraich: In Bahraich, following the violence in Mahsi-Maharajganj and the murder of Ram Gopal Mishra, local authorities planned to demolish the houses of 23 people, including the prime accused, Abdul Hamid. On October 19, officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) served notices on the houses of the accused, warning that if they did not respond within three days, their properties would be demolished.

The notices mainly targeted individuals allegedly involved in the violence. The PWD's Provincial Section team measured the houses, identifying them as illegally built structures. Many of these homes, including that of Abdul Hamid, were said to be constructed on roadsides, posing a risk of accidents. Authorities intended to remove these encroachments, with Abdul Hamid's house marked for demolition first, as it was linked to the murder of Mishra.

Ram Gopal Mishra was shot dead at Hamid’s house following clashes in Mahsi tehsil. In the aftermath, officials took steps to initiate bulldozer action. People in the affected area, anticipating demolition, began vacating their houses.