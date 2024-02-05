Loading...

UP: Court Grants Ownership Rights to Hindu Side in Lakshagriha-Mazar Case

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

Updated : Feb 5, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

Mazar-Lakshagriha Case: Court Grants Ownership Rights to Hindu Side

After getting success in the Gyanvapi case, the Hindu side got another legal victory, this time regarding the Mazar-Lakshagriha Case. In this 53-year-old legal battle, the Baghpat court in Uttar Pradesh awarded the Hindu side the ownership rights of 108 bigha land at the Mahabharata-era Lakshagriha. Hindu side's advocate said that the Lakshagriha and Mazar-Kabristan dispute was over the ownership rights of about 108 bigha land.

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) : A dispute has been going on for the last 53 years regarding the land and a tomb at Lakshagriha in Barnawa, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. In this Mazar Lakshagriha Dispute, the case has been raging in the court between both Hindu and Muslim sides since 1970. On Monday the court gave its verdict.

In its latest order, the court has given the ownership rights of the Lakshagriha and Mazar built here to the Hindu side. This case was filed in Meerut court in 1970. Its hearing was being held in Baghpat District and Sessions Court and it was going on for 53 years. In this case, the Muslim side had filed an appeal in the court. In this appeal, he had declared the defendant Krishnadutt Maharaj an outsider.

The Muslim side said that Krishnadutt Maharaj wanted to destroy the Muslim graveyard and that they also intend to make it a pilgrimage site for Hindus here. Krishnadutt Maharaj, who presented evidence on behalf of the Hindu side, and Mukim Khan, who filed the case on behalf of the Muslim side, both have passed away. In their place, other people were advocating in the court. The Muslim side claimed that there was also a tomb of Sheikh Badruddin, which was removed.

Dispute over 108 bigha land: Hindu side's advocate Ranveer Singh Tomar said that the Lakshagriha and Mazar-Kabristan dispute was over the ownership rights of about 108 bigha land. On Monday, the court said that the ownership rights on this land will completely belong to the Hindu side. A tunnel from the Pandava period is also present here. It is claimed that the Pandavas escaped from Lakshagriha through this tunnel. Opinion of historians was also taken in this case. Historian Amit Rai had said that during the excavation of this land, evidence dating back to thousands of years old was found. All this evidence is related to Hindu civilization, he added.

