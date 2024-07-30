ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Grants Bail to Civil Contractor Held in Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Case

At least 17 people were killed in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse in May. A Mumbai court granted bail to a civil contractor who was arrested in this case.

Mumbai : A court here on Tuesday granted bail to a civil contractor arrested in connection with the May 13 Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident in the city that claimed 17 lives.

Sagar Kumbhar had been arrested in June from Goa. Sessions judge V M Pathade allowed his bail application. The detailed order was not available yet.
As per police, Kumbhar's firm hastily erected the hoarding in a faulty manner without taking due care and without maintaining standards.

At least 17 people were killed and 74 injured after the huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump amid a dust storm. Bhavesh Bhinde, director of Ego Media Private Limited which owned the hoarding is a prime accused in the case. He is currently in judicial custody.

The accused were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, the court had granted bail to structural engineer Ramakrishna Sahu in the case.

