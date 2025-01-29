ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Grants 5 Days Custody Parole To Feb 2020 Riots Accused Shafa ur Rehman

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted five days custody parole to February 2020 riots accused Shafa ur Rehman to contest and campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai who was hearing Rehman’s interim bail plea for four weeks, directed his release from January 30 to February 3 for 12 hours each day upon a deposit of Rs 2.07 lakh as security expenses.

"Although the present case and the case in which the co-accused Mohammad Tahir Hussain has been granted custody parole by the Supreme Court are altogether different, still when the Supreme Court has declined the interim bail of the co-accused and only granted custody parole to him, this court should also follow the same,” the court said.