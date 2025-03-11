ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Directs Registration Of FIR Against Arvind Kejriwal For 'Misusing' Public Money

A Delhi court directed Delhi Police to register FIR against Arvind Kejriwal and others for allegedly misusing public money in putting hoardings in national capital.

File photo of Arvind Kejriwal (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Mar 11, 2025, 5:40 PM IST

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday directed Delhi Police to register an FIR against AAP leader and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for allegedly misusing public money in putting up large hoardings in the national capital.

"This court is of the considered opinion that the application u/s 156(3) Cr.P.C. deserves to be allowed. Accordingly, the concerned SHO is directed to register FIR immediately under section 3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and any other offence that appears to have been committed from the facts of the case," Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal said.

The complaint filed in 2019 alleged that Kejriwal, then Matiala MLA Gulab Singh (AAP) and then Dwarka A ward councilor Nitika Sharma "deliberately misused public money by putting up large-sized hoardings" at various places in the area.

