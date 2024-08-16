ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Defers Decision On Framing Of Charges Against Jagdish Tytler In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler was charged in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The verdict will be pronounced on August 30.

Court Defers Decision On Framing Of Charges Against Jagdish Tytler In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case
File photo of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler (IANS Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday deferred its decision on framing charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Special Judge Rakesh Syal said that the verdict would be pronounced on August 30. The court had previously reserved its decision on July 19.

During the hearing, advocate Manu Sharma, representing Tytler, argued that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed two closure reports in the case. He further mentioned that in 2009, a charge sheet was filed against co-accused Suresh Kumar Paanwala, who was later acquitted by the trial court.

Sharma questioned the credibility of new witnesses, stating that no witnesses came forward from 1984 until 2022-2023. "How can witnesses, made after such a long time, be trusted?" he asked.

Earlier in the proceedings, Sharma demanded Jagdish Tytler's acquittal. He argued that since Gurpatwant Pannun, the lawyer representing the witnesses, had been declared a terrorist by the Indian government, there was no basis for continuing the case against Tytler. Sharma said that Tytler should be acquitted on these grounds.

In this case, the CBI concluded its arguments on the framing of charges on April 16, 2023. The Sessions Court of Rouse Avenue granted anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler on August 4, 2023. The court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Tytler on July 26, 2023. Tytler has been charged under Sections 147, 109, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the CBI, Tytler had allegedly incited a mob that subsequently set fire to a Gurudwara in Pulbangash during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Read More

  1. 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court grants more than a week's time to Jagdish Tytler to examine documents
  2. 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler seeks Delhi court's permission to appear virtually

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday deferred its decision on framing charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Special Judge Rakesh Syal said that the verdict would be pronounced on August 30. The court had previously reserved its decision on July 19.

During the hearing, advocate Manu Sharma, representing Tytler, argued that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed two closure reports in the case. He further mentioned that in 2009, a charge sheet was filed against co-accused Suresh Kumar Paanwala, who was later acquitted by the trial court.

Sharma questioned the credibility of new witnesses, stating that no witnesses came forward from 1984 until 2022-2023. "How can witnesses, made after such a long time, be trusted?" he asked.

Earlier in the proceedings, Sharma demanded Jagdish Tytler's acquittal. He argued that since Gurpatwant Pannun, the lawyer representing the witnesses, had been declared a terrorist by the Indian government, there was no basis for continuing the case against Tytler. Sharma said that Tytler should be acquitted on these grounds.

In this case, the CBI concluded its arguments on the framing of charges on April 16, 2023. The Sessions Court of Rouse Avenue granted anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler on August 4, 2023. The court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Tytler on July 26, 2023. Tytler has been charged under Sections 147, 109, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the CBI, Tytler had allegedly incited a mob that subsequently set fire to a Gurudwara in Pulbangash during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Read More

  1. 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court grants more than a week's time to Jagdish Tytler to examine documents
  2. 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler seeks Delhi court's permission to appear virtually

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAGDISH TYTLER1984 ANTI SIKH RIOTS CASEDELHI ROUSE AVENUE COURTJAGDISH TYTLER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.