Court Defers Decision On Framing Of Charges Against Jagdish Tytler In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday deferred its decision on framing charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Special Judge Rakesh Syal said that the verdict would be pronounced on August 30. The court had previously reserved its decision on July 19.

During the hearing, advocate Manu Sharma, representing Tytler, argued that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed two closure reports in the case. He further mentioned that in 2009, a charge sheet was filed against co-accused Suresh Kumar Paanwala, who was later acquitted by the trial court.

Sharma questioned the credibility of new witnesses, stating that no witnesses came forward from 1984 until 2022-2023. "How can witnesses, made after such a long time, be trusted?" he asked.

Earlier in the proceedings, Sharma demanded Jagdish Tytler's acquittal. He argued that since Gurpatwant Pannun, the lawyer representing the witnesses, had been declared a terrorist by the Indian government, there was no basis for continuing the case against Tytler. Sharma said that Tytler should be acquitted on these grounds.