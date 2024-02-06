Court Allows AAP Leader Sanjay Singh to Take Oath as Rajya Sabha Member

New Delhi: Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday allowed Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh to take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP. Special judge MK Nagpal has passed the order. This comes after the jailed AAP leader, who has been re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Delhi, on Monday was not allowed to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member.

Sanjay Singh, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, had come to Parliament to take oath following permission from a Delhi court on Monday.

Special Judge MK Nagpal accepted Sanjay Singh's application. During the hearing of Singh's case, the judge said on February 3, 2024, the court had directed the jail authorities to take Singh to the Rajya Sabha to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member. However, due to some reasons, he could not take the oath. Therefore, the judge has instructed the jail authorities to take him to the Rajya Sabha yet again on February 8 or February 9 to take the oath.

The court further stated that the applicant will be taken from judicial custody to the Rajya Sabha under proper security for taking oath on one of the above-mentioned dates. The jail superintendent has also been instructed to communicate with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. Besides this, the court has also allowed Sanjay Singh's lawyer to go to Tihar Jail to get his signature on the relevant documents.

Advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Mohammad Irshad appeared on behalf of the Sanjay Singh case. Meanwhile, Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta appeared on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate. Earlier, On Monday, Sanjay Singh did not take oath as the Rajya Sabha MP, as Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refused to allow him. He said that the proceedings of the Upper House are regulated by the listed business, which is notified in the bulletin. Sanjay Singh's swearing-in was not listed in the business of the House.

Meanwhile, Rouse Avenue Court rejected the bail plea of Sanjay Singh on December 22, 2023. The court had said that prima facie Sanjay Singh may be directly or indirectly involved in the money laundering case in Delhi excise policy. The court had said that the facts placed on record were sufficient for the court to believe that Sanjay Singh was guilty in the case.

The court had also said that if there is no name in the FIR and even if an accused is acquitted despite his name being registered in the FIR, then he cannot be exempted from the money laundering law. The court had said that Dinesh Arora, who had become a government witness, sent Rs 2 crore to Sanjay Singh through his former PA Sarvesh Mishra. Dinesh Arora had given detailed information regarding the money that was sent to him. Apart from this, witness Alpha (pseudonym) also confirmed the statement of Dinesh Arora. The probe agency ED had arrested Sanjay Singh on October 4 last year after being questioned at his official residence.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More