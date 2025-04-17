ETV Bharat / bharat

Couples Marrying Against Parents' Wishes Can't Claim Police Protection As Right: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has observed that couples who marry of their own will against the wishes of their parents cannot claim police protection as a matter of right unless there is a real threat perception to their life and liberty.

The court gave the ruling while deciding an application filed by a couple seeking protection.

It said the court can provide security to a couple in a deserving case but in the absence of any threat perception, such a couple must "learn to support each other and face the society".

Justice Saurabh Srivastava made this observation while hearing a writ petition filed by Shreya Kesarwani and her husband seeking police protection and a direction for the private respondents not to interfere in their peaceful marital life.

The court after going through the averments made in their petition, disposed of their writ petition, noting that there was no serious threat perception to the petitioners.

Disposing of the writ petition, the court observed, "There is no requirement of passing any order for providing police protection to them in the light of judgment rendered by the Supreme Court in the case of Lata Singh Vs State of UP and another, wherein it has been held that the courts are not meant to provide protection to such youths who have simply fled to marry according to their own wishes."