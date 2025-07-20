ETV Bharat / bharat

Couple, Three Minor Children Found Dead In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said the incident took place in Bagodara village, and police were informed about it around 2 am.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2025 at 1:56 PM IST

Ahmedabad: The bodies of five people, including a couple and their three minor children, were found at their house in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat in the wee hours of Sunday. Police suspect it to be a case of mass suicide, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Vipul Vaghela (32), his wife Sonal (26) and their children Kareena (11), Mayur (8), and Princess (5), a Bagodara police station official said. The bodies were sent to Sola Civil Hospital and Asarwa Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad for postmortem, he added.

As soon as the incident was reported, a police team, including SP, ASP and FSL team, reached the spot to carry out further investigation.

Om Prakash Jat, Ahmedabad (rural) Superintendent of Police, said the incident took place in Bagodara village, and the police were informed about it around 2 am.

Prima facie, it appeared that they died by suicide. Further probe was underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, he said.

"A man, his wife and their three minor children died by suicide at their rented accommodation in Bagodara. The man used to drive an auto-rickshaw, and the exact reason behind the extreme step taken by the family is not immediately clear, which needs further investigation," Jat added.

