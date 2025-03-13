Couple, Minor Daughter End Life On Railway Track In UP's Rampur

Rampur: In a tragic incident, three persons died after a couple and their two children jumped in front of a train at the Panwariya railway crossing in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
The son, who is gravely injured, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. A railway employee also sustained injuries in a bid to save them.
According to Mukesh Kumar, the GRP station in charge, a couple and their daughter died after jumping in front of a moving train at the Panwariya railway crossing in the Kotwali Civil Line area. The bodies of the couple and their three-year-old daughter were mutilated beyond recognition. The GRP team rescued a man and a six-year-old boy, both with serious injuries, from the spot and rushed them to the district hospital. The police have sent the bodies for autopsy.
Kumar further said Satpal, a resident of Naya Basti Panwariya had some dispute with his wife, Rinki. Amid the verbal spat, Satpal started walking towards the railway track with Rinki and their two offspring. Seeing them standing on the track, railway staff Makhan rushed to the spot and tried to bring them off, but they didn't budge in.
Meanwhile, a train coming from Moradabad hit them, leading to the death of the trio on the spot.
"They were going to get medicine, and while crossing the railway track, a moving train suddenly hit them. Satpal, Rinki, and their three-year-old daughter died on the spot, while the son sustained serious injuries," Ramdayal, the brother of Satpal, said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read: