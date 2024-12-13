Hyderabad Couple Based In US Duped Of Rs 80 Lakh Over Assurance Of Kidney Transplant

Hyderabad: A couple residing in the United States was duped of Rs 80 lakh under the pretext of a kidney transplant.
The couple, Pinninti Rangareddy and Sunitha, originally from Khajaguda in Hyderabad, filed a complaint with the Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing.
As per reports, Rangareddy, suffering from kidney issues, and Sunitha met a man named Ajay Mathok in the United States while seeking a dialysis machine. Mathok introduced them to three individuals—Sanjeev Sharma, Ranjit Singh, and Ram Kishan—who promised to arrange a kidney transplant at Fortis Hospital in Kolkata for Rs 1 crore. After negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs 80 lakh, which was paid by Rangareddy in installments over four months.
The couple was lured to India thrice for the purported procedure. But they were sent back each time to the United States with various excuses.
July Visit
Rangareddy and Sunitha came to Kolkata but returned without treatment over absence of doctor.
August Visit
The accused demanded more money claiming incomplete legal procedures. The couple was forced to return to the United States again.
September Visit
Rangareddy and Sunitha were called back with assurance of finalizing the treatment. Upon arrival in Kolkata, the accused stopped responding altogether. The accused stopped responding to the couple who sought either the transplant or a refund. Realizing they had been scammed, the victims initially approached police in the United States who advised filing a complaint in India. The couple approached Narsingi police, who transferred the case to the Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing due to the scale of the fraud. The investigation is ongoing.
This incident highlights the need for vigilance when dealing with medical procedures, especially through intermediaries. Victims are urged to verify credentials and directly liaise with reputed hospitals to avoid falling prey to such scams. Authorities are now working to track down the accused and recover the stolen money.