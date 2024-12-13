ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Couple Based In US Duped Of Rs 80 Lakh Over Assurance Of Kidney Transplant

Hyderabad: A couple residing in the United States was duped of Rs 80 lakh under the pretext of a kidney transplant.

The couple, Pinninti Rangareddy and Sunitha, originally from Khajaguda in Hyderabad, filed a complaint with the Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing.

As per reports, Rangareddy, suffering from kidney issues, and Sunitha met a man named Ajay Mathok in the United States while seeking a dialysis machine. Mathok introduced them to three individuals—Sanjeev Sharma, Ranjit Singh, and Ram Kishan—who promised to arrange a kidney transplant at Fortis Hospital in Kolkata for Rs 1 crore. After negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs 80 lakh, which was paid by Rangareddy in installments over four months.

The couple was lured to India thrice for the purported procedure. But they were sent back each time to the United States with various excuses.

July Visit

Rangareddy and Sunitha came to Kolkata but returned without treatment over absence of doctor.